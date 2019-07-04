Super League: London Broncos v Warrington Wolves

Chris Hill captained Warrington's in last season's Grand Final defeat by Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Saturday, 6 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos make just one change from the Castleford loss with prop Sadiq Adebiyi replacing Will Lovell.

Otherwise Danny Ward's side are unchanged, with ex-Wolves pair Morgan Smith and Rhys Williams in line to feature against their former employers.

Warrington are set to give a debut to former England rugby union centre Luther Burrell following his cross-code move from Northampton Saints.

However, suspended prop Chris Hill is replaced by Pat Moran.

The Wolves captain was charged and banned for two games for making dangerous contact with St Helens centre Mark Percival during Warrington's loss to the Super League leaders on 28 June.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Morgan, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates

Warrington Wolves (from): Akauola, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, J.Clark, D.Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Moran, Patton, Philbin, Tasi, Walker