Sosaia Feki: Castleford Tigers to sign Cronulla Sharks wing from 2020 season
-
- From the section Rugby League
Castleford have signed Tonga international Sosaia Feki from National Rugby League side Cronulla Sharks for the 2020 Super League season.
The 28-year-old winger, who was part of the Sharks' 2016 NRL Grand Final winning team, has signed a three-year contract with the Tigers.
Feki started out with the New Zealand Warriors before moving to the Shire and has 61 tries in 139 NRL games.
"It's going to be a new challenge," Feki told the club website.
"But Cronulla play an attacking style of rugby as well so hopefully I can bring that over there.
"I've played with [Tigers prop] Junior Moors at the Sharks and I know [Castleford back-rower] Jesse Sene-Lefao already as well. I've been messaging him and he's been tipping me up on the club and what it's like."
Head coach Daryl Powell added: "He is big, strong and aggressive with the ball and an experienced defender."