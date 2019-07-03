Thomas Minns: Hull KR centre out after foot surgery

Thomas Minns scored 34 tries in 49 appearances during his first spell with Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull KR centre Thomas Minns will be out for three months after having surgery on a foot injury.

The 24-year-old rejoined Rovers on a deal until the end of the Super League season as he prepared to make his return from a 16-month doping ban.

Minns, who would have been eligible to play from 14 July, picked up the injury during training with the Robins.

"Thomas has been training quite well and the injury is really unfortunate timing," physio Trent Bowden said.

Minns, who made 49 appearances in his first spell with the club, was released by Rovers in July last year after testing positive for cocaine in March 2018.