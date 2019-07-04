Bryson Goodwin: Warrington Wolves centre to rejoin South Sydney Rabbitohs

Bryson Goodwin has also played for Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Warrington Wolves centre Bryson Goodwin will leave the club at the end of the season to rejoin National Rugby League side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Goodwin, 33, departs Warrington after two seasons, having scored 23 tries and 43 goals in 49 appearances.

He played for South Sydney between 2013 and 2017, before initially agreeing to join Leigh Centurions.

But after their relegation from Super League, Warrington made an offer to sign the New Zealand international.