Daryl Powell: Castleford Tigers head coach extends contract to end of 2022 season

Powell guided Castleford to a League Leaders' Shield and Super League Grand Final in 2017

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Powell took charge in 2013 and has overseen Castleford's transformation from Super League strugglers to one of the competition's leading clubs.

Under Powell, Tigers reached the 2014 Challenge Cup final and won the League Leaders' Shield in 2017, although they lost that year's Grand Final to Leeds.

Castleford are fourth in the table after 20 games of the season.

Director of rugby Jon Wells said: "It is not an exaggeration to say that Daryl has been the main catalyst for change here at the Tigers over the last seven years and I don't think there is a better coach or a coach more fitted to what we are doing here."

Powell, 53, added: "I've lived in Cas, I'm a Cas boy, I was born nearby and for me this is an awesome club and I haven't achieved what I'd like to achieve here yet.

"I'm just looking forward to helping the players hopefully to do something special. I think we've got an awesome group of players and an awesome coaching staff, and I know that everybody wants the club to grow.

"There are certain things as a club that we need to do better, as a team that we need to do better and as a coaching staff that we need to do better, and I want to help drive that to the next level."