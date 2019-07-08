Women's Challenge Cup: Rampant Castleford Tigers set up Leeds Rhinos final rematch

Castleford Women celebrate another try in their 100-0 win over Wakefield

Castleford Tigers thrashed Super League neighbours Wakefield Trinity to set up a Women's Challenge Cup final rematch with 2018 winners Leeds Rhinos.

England star Tara-Jayne Stanley and Francesca Townend scored hat-tricks as stand-off Georgia Roche inspired Tigers to a 100-0 win at Belle Vue.

Leeds overcame St Helens, winning 16-10 to book their spot at the University of Bolton Stadium on 27 July.

Winger Caitlin Beevers scored the pick of the Rhinos tries, running 90 metres.

Saints had edged in front 10-8 after Jodie Cunningham's try and some accurate kicking from Beth Stott.

But Leeds fought back when Sophie Nuttall added to Shannon Lacey's earlier effort for the Rhinos and Beevers made sure with her spectacular break.

The Rhinos lifted their first Challenge Cup with last season's success at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and were only denied a league and cup double by Wigan in the Super League Grand Final.

However, the Rhinos have been challenged on all fronts this year by Lindsay Anfield's Castleford, who currently lead the table.

The Tigers have won all six league games and scored 196 points in three cup ties so far, while conceding only 12.