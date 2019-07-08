Manu Ma'u: Parramatta Eels back-rower joins Super League side Hull FC from 2020

Manu Ma'u missed the final nine rounds of the 2018 season after fracturing his cheekbone while on international duty with Tonga

Back-rower Manu Ma'u will join Hull FC from NRL side Parramatta Eels on a two-year deal, starting in 2020.

The 30-year-old, who has played internationally for both Tonga and New Zealand, moves to the Super League after six seasons with the Eels.

Hull FC said they signed Ma'u after "fighting off competition" from the NRL and rivals clubs in England.

"I'm at a stage now where I want to challenge myself overseas and move out of my comfort zone," he said.

The Black and Whites say Ma'u, whose career in the NRL followed almost two years in prison from 2007 for his involvement in a brawl in New Zealand, "will be regarded as one of the best forwards in Super League next season".

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford believes the signing is a "real coup" for the club.

"Manu has a real toughness in his game which I really admire," he told the club website.

"I'm sure his no-nonsense style of play will make him a firm fans favourite when he arrives."