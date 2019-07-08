Wigan Warriors: Adrian Lam to remain head coach of Super League club in 2020

Adrian Lam spent four seasons with Wigan Warriors as a player from 2001

Adrian Lam will remain as Wigan Warriors head coach in 2020 after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 48-year-old initially took the job for just one season and had planned to return to Australia in October, with Shaun Edwards intended to succeed him.

In April, however, Edwards decided against taking up the job.

"With many off-field distractions, Adrian has done well to steady the ship and climb the Super League table," said executive director Kris Radlinski.

The former Papua New Guinea international took charge of Wigan on an interim basis after they claimed a emotional Grand Final triumph under departing club great Shaun Wane in 2018.

When it was confirmed that Edwards was not going to take over in 2020, the Warriors were struggling under Lam and sitting 10th after seven defeats from 10 games.

They have since recovered and are fourth in the table after 21 games.

"Throughout the season, Adrian has known exactly where he stands," Radlinski said. "An interim head coach was not an ideal position, but he dealt with what was a very difficult situation well with integrity and class."

"With this announcement out of the way, he can concentrate on a strong end to the season and put plans in place for next season. We're happy to have Adrian with us for 2019 and beyond."