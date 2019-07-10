Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

Tom Holmes made his debut in the Giants win against Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield hooker Adam O'Brien drops out after suffering an injury last week and is replaced by England academy player Dominic Young.

Ex-Castleford half-back Tom Holmes and Oliver Wilson, who made their debuts against Salford, retain their places.

Catalans Dragons have made only one change for the trip to West Yorkshire, bringing in back-rower Mickael Goudemand in for Matty Smith.

Dragons had lost five in a row before their weekend win against Wakefield.

Steve McNamara's side remain in the top five, while Giants are just two points off the bottom two Hull KR and London.

That slide down the table for Simon Woolford's side came on the back of losing four on the bounce before beating Salford last weekend.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, Ta'ai, English, Wardle, Holmes, Ikahihifo, I. Senior, L. Senior, Wilson, Young

Catalans (from): Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, McIlorum, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Maria, Romano, Kasiano, Tomkins