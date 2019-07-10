Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Max Jowitt fractured his hand in Wakefield's loss against Catalans Dragons in May
Betfred Super League
Venue: Belle Vue Date: Friday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity welcome back back-rower James Batchelor and full-back Max Jowitt to their side ahead of the derby against Castleford on Friday.

Batchelor has been sidelined with an ankle problem, while Jowitt has been absent with a hand injury.

Castleford boss Daryl Powell makes four changes to his 19-man squad.

Jake Trueman, Tuoyo Egodo are named along with Jacques O'Neill, and forward Oliver Holmes returns for the first time since April.

Wakefield (from): Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.

Castleford (from): Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Egodo, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Referee: M. Griffiths.

