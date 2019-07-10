Super League: Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Warrington Wolves have named an unchanged side as they prepare to welcome Salford Red Devils in Super League on Friday.
The Wire go into the game in upbeat mood after thrashing bottom side London Broncos 36-6 on Saturday.
Salford bring in prop Adam Walker and back-rower Adam Lawton for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Meanwhile, new signing Josh Johnson goes straight into the squad after joining from Barrow Raiders.
Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Moran, Patton, Philbin, Tasi, Walker.
Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Johnson, Lawton, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.
Referee: C Kendall.