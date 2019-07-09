Josh Charnley: Warrington Wolves winger signs deal until 2022

Media playback is not supported on this device Warrington Wolves' Josh Charnley tell us his best feature in 'Getting to know you'

Warrington Wolves winger Josh Charnley has signed a new deal running until the end of the 2022 Super League season.

The 28-year-old joined Warrington in March 2018 after almost 18 months with rugby union side Sale Sharks.

England international Charnley has scored 40 tries in 51 appearances for Steve Price's side.

"We're building for something big at this club and we're working hard week in week out to achieve something special," he told the club website.

Warrington head coach Price said: "Josh is a pleasure to coach and certainly knows how to get over the try line."

Charnley scored the winning try for Wigan in their 2016 Super League Grand Final win over the Wolves, and also won two Challenge Cup titles with the Cherry and Whites.