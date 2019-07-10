Women's Challenge Cup: Castleford Tigers into final despite ineligible player breach

Francesca Townend (middle, far left) scored a hat-trick in semis but will miss the final

Castleford Tigers will contest the Women's Challenge Cup final against Leeds on Saturday, 27 July, despite fielding an ineligible player in their semi-final against Wakefield.

Francesca Townend will not feature in the final at the University of Bolton Stadium final, having already played for Oulton Raiders in an earlier round.

Cas won 100-0 in their last four-tie against rivals Trinity.

The Rugby Football League will decide the punishment at a later date.

"A range of sanctions were considered, including whether to award the game to Wakefield Trinity or let the result stand," the RFL statement reads.

"In this instance, the board chose to exercise discretion and not to disqualify Castleford Tigers for what was considered to be a genuine administrative error by the club rather than a deliberate act.

"The potential misconduct by club and player will now be considered by a Competition Discipline Panel at a future date in line with operational rules.

"If proven the panel may consider a fine and a suspension for the player, but will have no jurisdiction over the board's decision."