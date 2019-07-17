Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Huddersfield Giants

Adam Walne has been out since March with a shoulder injury

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 19 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR could be without hooker Matt Parcell (shoulder) for the rest of the season.

Danny Addy returns to the squad for the first time since the defeat by Wigan Warriors in June.

Huddersfield Giants welcome back prop Adam Walne (shoulder) for the first time since March.

Matty English returns after being rested but Paul Clough (hand) could be out for a month and Dale Ferguson is set to miss the rest of the season.

Hull KR (from): Addy, Atkin, Crooks, Drinkwater, Garbutt, Hall, Hauraki, Johnson, Keinhorst, Lawler, Linnett, Livett, McGuire, Masoe, Mulhern, Murray, Quinlan, Shaw, Tomkins.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Wardle, Holmes, Ikahihifo, Walne, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Oliver.