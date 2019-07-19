Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Brad Singleton has made 19 Super League appearances for Leeds Rhinos this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Sunday, 21 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Brad Singleton after he missed the home defeat by Hull KR through suspension but Richie Myler serves a one-game ban.

Nathaniel Peteru returns after injuring a cheekbone in the win over London Broncos at Magic Weekend.

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford makes one change to his side following their win against the Broncos last week.

Gareth Ellis returns after missing the victory and Albert Kelly is not named after suffering a hamstring injury.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Smith, McLelland, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, J Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Lane, Paea, Naulago, Ellis.

Referee:M. Griffiths.

