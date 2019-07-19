Super League: Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

Fouad Yaha has scored 12 tries in 13 Super League games this season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 21 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Lee Mossop and Derrell Olpherts return to the Salford Red Devils squad for their home Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons on Sunday.

The pair missed Salford's stunning win against Warrington a week ago but are in line to face the French side.

Catalans make three changes to their 19-man squad as they make the trip to Greater Manchester.

Fouad Yaha, Matty Smith and Benjamin Jullien replace Jodie Broughton, Samisoni Langi and Kenny Edwards.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Olpherts, Lawton, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Maria, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Referee: C. Kendall.