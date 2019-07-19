Super League: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

James Clare scored a hat-trick in the derby win over Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: Wheldon Road Date: Sunday, 21 July Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell names the same squad that recorded a derby victory over Wakefield last week.

The Tigers are looking to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since March.

Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price has named a provisional 21-man squad.

Sitaleki Akauola starts a two-match ban but Chris Hill returns from suspension and Harvey Livett and Luis Johnson are back after loan spells at Hull KR.

Castleford Tigers (from): Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Egodo, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Warrington Wolves (from): Austin, Burrell, Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Moran, Patton, Philbin, Tasi, Walker.