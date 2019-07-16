Matt Parcell: Hull KR hooker could miss rest of season with shoulder injury

Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell injured his shoulder against parent club Leeds

Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury which may require surgery.

The 26-year-old Australian joined Rovers for the remainder of the season last month, and has since scored two tries in three games.

Parcell injured his shoulder against Leeds Rhinos - from whom he is currently on loan - and may miss up to four months in recovery.

"Matt has had initial scans," head physiotherapist Dan Ramsden said.

"He will meet with our shoulder specialist tomorrow [Wednesday] to establish the most appropriate treatment plan moving forward, this could involve a period of rehabilitation or potentially surgery.

"Return to play following surgery would be approximately four months."