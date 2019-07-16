Matt Parcell: Hull KR hooker could miss rest of season with shoulder injury
Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury which may require surgery.
The 26-year-old Australian joined Rovers for the remainder of the season last month, and has since scored two tries in three games.
Parcell injured his shoulder against Leeds Rhinos - from whom he is currently on loan - and may miss up to four months in recovery.
"Matt has had initial scans," head physiotherapist Dan Ramsden said.
"He will meet with our shoulder specialist tomorrow [Wednesday] to establish the most appropriate treatment plan moving forward, this could involve a period of rehabilitation or potentially surgery.
"Return to play following surgery would be approximately four months."