Paul Clough and Dale Ferguson: Huddersfield Giants forwards face injury lay-offs

Blake Ferguson and Paul Clough will miss chunks of the campaign through injury

Huddersfield Giants prop Paul Clough could be out for a month after breaking a hand, while back-rower Dale Ferguson is set to miss the rest of the season.

Clough, 31, has been limited to 13 games for the Giants in 2019 because of previous injuries.

Ferguson, also 31, has made just one appearance this term after a long-lay-off, but finished that game against Wakefield with blurred vision.

"Cloughy will be missing for four to six weeks," coach Simon Woolford said.

The Australian boss told BBC Radio Leeds: "Fergy's unsure about what's wrong. He's still got symptoms, he's seeing some kind of neurologist in the next little bit to find out what actually happened.

"I wouldn't anticipate him being back and we'll be lucky to see him again this year, he's been through a traumatic couple of weeks."