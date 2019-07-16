Eloi Pelissier: London Broncos hooker extends deal to 2021

Eloi Pelissier joined Broncos in 2018 and played 10 games in the promotion season

Hooker Eloi Pelissier has signed a two-year contract extension with London Broncos which will expire at the end of the 2021 season.

The France international, 28, helped the Broncos win promotion to Super League last season and has one try in 14 appearances so far this term.

However, a forearm injury has kept the former Catalans and Leigh rake out of action since mid-May.

"London is an amazing city, but I have enjoyed it alone," Pelissier said.

"Signing a two-year contract now gives me the chance to bring my family here to enjoy the city as much as I do, and maybe my son can even learn English."

Head coach Danny Ward added: "Eloi is one of the most experienced members of the squad and we are pleased he has committed to the Broncos. He is a great professional and a real competitor in all he does."