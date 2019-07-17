Jodie Broughton: Catalans Dragons winger to have knee surgery
Catalans Dragons winger Jodie Broughton will have surgery to repair a meniscal injury in his knee, which could result in an absence of up to four months.
The 31-year-old only returned to action for the Super League club in May from a 10-month absence after knee and biceps injuries.
Only once the former Huddersfield and Salford player has been in surgery will the full extent be known.
Broughton will also see a specialist for a neck injury.