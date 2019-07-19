Justin Holbrook: St Helens boss' future is 'his decision' says CEO

Justin Holbrook's St Helens side currently lead Super League by 10 points

St Helens chief executive Mike Rush says head coach Justin Holbrook's future is in his own hands as he approaches the end of his contract.

The 43-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in May 2017 after Keiron Cunningham left earlier in the season.

Holbrook has been linked with a move to National Rugby League (NRL) sides Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs.

"We don't need to sell him a dream, he's living it with us, and that makes it challenging for him," Rush said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Rush continued: "What he [Holbrook] does next is his decision. He's got an 80% win rate in Super League so he's going to attract attention so when a job comes up, he's naturally going to be linked to it."

Since becoming Saints head coach, Holbrook guided them to the 2018 League Leaders' Shield and they are currently top of Super League by 10 points heading towards the tail-end of the season.

"He loves it here, he has a great relationship with his staff. He gets on really well with myself, the chairman and the board so it's hard to leave something that you're very fond of and happy with and he's said that," Rush added.

"But if, suddenly, a big NRL club comes then I'd be surprised if he didn't listen but there has to be a timeframe for when all this comes to an end."