Rugby League: Women's match 'first' in Wales

Gareth Kear (left) with players and coaches from Rhondda Outlaws

Cardiff Blue Dragons will play Rhondda Outlaws in the first senior women's rugby league club match in Wales.

The game on 27 July is part of a plan to enter a Wales team at the 2021 Emerging Nations World Cup.

Girls matches have been played, but organisers believe the match at the Ely Memorial Ground (13:00 BST) will be the first time senior Welsh clubs have met.

"I'm delighted to see the Women's game start to put down roots," said Wales Rugby League board member Gareth Kear.

"Now we know we're going to be in the Emerging Nations World Cup in 2021 . . . matches like this are important to us."

The match follows the announcement in June that Wales would create a team to play at the 2021 World Cup tournament in England.

A first-ever international game against England is being planned for late in the summer of 2019, with a series of three East v West Origin trials scheduled in advance of the Test.

Blue Dragons interim women's head coach Alf Harvey believes the sport can fill a gap in the Welsh sporting landscape.

"There hasn't been any women's rugby league being played in clubs in Wales and we'd like to be the pioneers," he said.

"Women's sport in general has become more and more prominent over the years. We want everyone to play under the same (club) badge be it male or female."

Outlaws' coach James Allen said: "We've a small enthusiastic group of female players who want to give rugby league a go.

"Women's Rugby League is important to the club and to Wales."

A Women's Super League was launched in England in 2017 and the competition was expanded to eight teams for 2019.