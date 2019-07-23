West Wales Raiders celebrate first win at 45th attempt

West Wales Raiders celebrate victory against Coventry Bears

A Welsh rugby league side are celebrating after picking up their first win in 45 attempts.

Following a takeover in 2017, West Wales Raiders rebranded from the previous South Wales Ironmen name for the 2018 season.

The side had lost 44 fixtures over two seasons and had suffered 15 Betfred League 1 defeats this campaign.

The long overdue win came with a dominant 44-16 victory against Coventry Bears in Llanelli.

West Wales Raiders had conceded 3,117 points in their previous 44 games including defeats of 144-0 to York City Knights and 122-0 to Bradford Bulls in 2018.

In 2018, Raiders lost all 27 league and cup games, conceding 2,188 points. This included 2,106 points in the 26 league matches and an 82-6 defeat in the Challenge Cup to Bradford.

In 2019, before this victory against Coventry, they had lost 15 league games, conceding 811 points and been defeated in two cup matches.

A 48-0 defeat in the Challenge Cup game against Newcastle Thunder and 70-6 loss to Doncaster in the 1895 Cup brought the tally to 929 points conceded in 17 matches this season before the win.

Owner Andrew Thorne was delighted with the elusive victory.

"Looking at some of the results we have had we have been through a horrid time but the boys have been getting better," said Thorne.

"When the boys have got that win it was a massive relief for the players and supporters.

"There are a lot of people who have stuck with us when others might have given up and the celebrations afterwards showed what it meant to everybody.

"We have a plan and know where we are going. We have had some wobbles along the way but we know we need to get the building blocks in place.

"To get that win was massive because it shows we are going somewhere. It was an amazing day at the office for a change and there were a few sore heads and croaky voices the day after."