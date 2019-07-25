Challenge Cup semi-final: Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

The last Challenge Cup meeting between Hull FC and Warrington was the 2016 final at Wembley, won by the Black and Whites

Coral Challenge Cup semi-final Venue: University of Bolton Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 July Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One, listen on BBC local radio and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Warrington Wolves have powerful forward Ben Murdoch-Masila available for Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull FC in Bolton.

Murdoch-Masila has been out for the past month following ankle surgery.

The only change to Hull's 19-man squad sees half-back Albert Kelly return from a hamstring problem, with Dean Hadley the player missing out.

Only two points separate second-placed Warrington and third-placed Hull in the Super League table after 23 rounds.

Both sides are aiming to reach their third Challenge Cup final in four seasons.

Hull FC won the competition in 2016 and 2017, with the first of those consecutive cup successes sealed with a narrow win over Warrington at Wembley.

The Wolves were also runners-up last season, losing to Catalans Dragons.

Warrington (from): Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Tasi.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Lane, Paea, Naulago, Ellis.