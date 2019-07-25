Challenge Cup semi-final: St Helens v Halifax

Media playback is not supported on this device Challenge Cup: Halifax beat Bradford in quarter-final to set up Saints tie

Coral Challenge Cup semi-final Venue: University of Bolton Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 July Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and local radio, follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain James Roby and winger Tommy Makinson are in the group of players recalled by St Helens for Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Championship side Halifax in Bolton.

Saints rested several key men for their Super League defeat by London Broncos on Sunday, as they bid to reach their first Wembley final since 2008.

Halifax are the first second-tier side to appear in a semi-final since 2006.

Skipper Scott Murrell is named in their squad after an injury scare.

Murrell sustained whiplash in Halifax's most recent Championship outing against Dewsbury on Sunday, but scans showed no serious damage to his neck or back.

Challenge Cup: St Helens hammer Wakefield to reach final four

St Helens, who are 10 points clear at the top of Super League, are overwhelming favourites to progress to Wembley.

Saints won the first two finals at the redeveloped stadium in 2007 and 2008, but have not reached the competition's showpiece since.

Halifax, who have not appeared in a Challenge Cup final since 1988, beat fellow Championship club Bradford in the last eight.

As a player, head coach Simon Grix missed Warrington's Wembley victories in 2009, 2010 and 2012 because of injuries.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Bentley, Costello.

Halifax (from): Barber, Butler, Cooper, Fairbank, Johnston, Kavanagh, Kaye, Larroyer, Moore, Morris, Murrell, Robinson, Saltonstall, Sharp, Tangata, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall.