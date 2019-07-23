Watch Challenge Cup semi-finals & women's final on the BBC

Bolton's Macron Stadium hosts this year's Challenge Cup semi-finals and women's final

Follow live coverage of this year's Challenge Cup semi-finals and women's final on Saturday, 27 July across BBC TV, radio and online.

Last year's runners-up Warrington Wolves face double winners Hull FC in the first semi-final on BBC One.

The second semi-final will be played out between Super League leaders St Helens and Championship side Halifax on BBC Two.

Before the two men's semi-finals, watch live coverage of the Women's Challenge Cup final as Leeds Rhinos face Castleford Tigers on the BBC Red Button.

Extended highlights of the women's final are available on BBC One before kick-off between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC.

At the conclusion of both semi-finals, Tanya Arnold will host post-match reaction and analysis on the Challenge Cup Forum on the BBC Red Button from 18:25 BST.

BBC coverage times

All times BST and subject to change

Challenge Cup semi-finals

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

13:15-16:00 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer Connected TV, online and BBC local radio

St Helens v Halifax

16:00-18:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer Connected TV, online, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio

Women's Challenge Cup final

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

11:10-13:15 - BBC Red Button and online

National and regional variations

