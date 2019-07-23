Samisoni Langi: Catalans Dragons half-back signs new deal

Samisoni Langi made six appearances for Tonga between 2013 and 2017

Catalans Dragons half-back Samisoni Langi has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.

The ex-Tonga international, who joined the Dragons in 2018, has scored six tries in 40 appearances for the club.

"I am really happy to have extended my stay here at the Catalans Dragons for the next two seasons," Langi told the club website.

"This is home for me and my family and we are very grateful for the opportunity."