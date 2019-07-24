Tommy Lee: Hull KR hooker retires after almost 15 years in Super League

Tommy Lee scored 22 tries in his 222-game Super League career

Hull KR hooker Tommy Lee has retired as a player after almost 15 years playing in Super League.

The 31-year-old made his top-flight debut with the Robins' city rivals Hull FC aged just 17 in 2005.

He went on to feature for Crusaders, Wakefield, Huddersfield, London Broncos, Salford and St Helens before returning to Hull with Rovers in 2018.

"Physically I've been struggling with niggles. I feel I can't perform each day like I would like to," Lee said.

Talking to the club website, he continued: "I feel that it's the right time to call it a day. I have played for almost 15 years at the top level and I'm very proud of that."

The last of Lee's 222 appearances in Super League came in June against former club, and Rovers' relegation rivals, London Broncos.

In 18 months with the club, Lee played 37 games and helped them retain their top-flight status last season.

"I'd like to thank him for his time he has given to the club," coach Tony Smith said.

"He has had a career that he can be proud of and he will be successful in whatever the future holds."

Despite playing for their bitter rivals, Hull FC also paid tribute to their former hooker with a message on social media.