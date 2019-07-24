RFL post losses after lower Challenge Cup Wembley crowd

No Wembley rugby league final since 1937 had a lower crowd than the 2018 attendance

The Rugby Football League made a loss of £327,000 for the calendar year of 2018, attributed to the lower crowd at last August's Challenge Cup final.

Catalans Dragons' victory over Warrington Wolves was historic for the competition and the sport, as the first non-English team to win the final.

However, the 50,672 attendance to see the French side's success was the game's lowest Wembley gate since 1937.

It was stated 2019's adopted budget will generate a £207,000 profit.

The Challenge Cup is one of the RFL's most lucrative revenue streams, as Super League is a separate entity, along with the England national team and the newly-revived Great Britain side.

The announcement at the Annual General Meeting of the governing body, also outlined further projected profits for the governing body going into 2020 and 2021, with a Kangaroos tour and a World Cup scheduled.

Great Britain Lions, which also incorporates Ireland, will tour New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in the Autumn, playing games against the Kiwis, the Kumuls and also a match against Tonga.

In addition, former Arsenal and England skipper Tony Adams officially replaces Andy Burnham - mayor of Manchester - as president, while Simon Johnson was formally named interim successor of the departing chairman Brian Barwick.

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall has been appointed as vice-president to take over from Pat Crawshaw and Chris Brindley was re-appointed as non-executive director.