Benjamin Jullien: Catalans Dragons back row signs new deal until 2021

Benjamin Jullien has scored seven tries in 38 games for Catalans

Catalans Dragons back row Benjamin Jullien has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.

The 24-year-old France international has been with Dragons since 2018.

"The club have ambitions and I'm really happy to be a part of it," he told the club website. "Having won the Challenge Cup [in 2018], I want to lift the Super League trophy now with this club."

Head coach Steve McNamara added: "Benjamin is a young French player who is an important member of our squad."

He continued: "There is still lots of improvement to come in Ben's game and we look forward to working with him to achieve his potential."