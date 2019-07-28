Brock Lamb: London Broncos sign Sydney Roosters half-back until end of 2019 season

Brock Lamb played for Newcastle Knights before moving to Sydney.

London Broncos have signed Sydney Roosters half-back Brock Lamb on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has scored five tries and 81 points in the National Rugby League, for both the Roosters and previous club Newcastle Knights.

"Brock is a quality young half-back," head coach Danny Ward told the Broncos' website.

"We hope he will give the squad a boost going into the final phase of the season."