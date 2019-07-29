Hull KR: Dean Hadley and Jez Litten join from Hull FC

Dean Hadley (pictured) and Jez Litten were out of contract at Hull at the end of the season

Hull KR have signed Dean Hadley and Jez Litten from city rivals Hull FC on initial loan deals, which will become permanent at the end of the season.

Back-rower Hadley, 26, played 89 times for Hull and toured Australia with England Knights last season.

Hull KR have paid what is described as "significant compensation" for hooker Litten, 21, with a "highly rated" academy player to move the other way.

Both Hadley and Litten have signed deals until the end of the 2022 season.

"I am looking forward to that change of scenery which I feel that I needed," Hadley said.

Litten, who has spent time with Doncaster this term, said: "It's good that I'm coming across with Dean because we're pals but I know a lot of the younger lads like Owen Harrison, Adam Rooks and the rest which is good."

The name of the Rovers academy player to join Hull FC had not yet been disclosed.