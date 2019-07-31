Super League: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

From the section

Ratu Naulago has scored seven tries in his past seven Super League appearances

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford has made one change to the side beaten by Warrington in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Prop Masi Matongo returns after more than two months out in place of Sika Manu (calf).

Wigan Warriors welcome back Sean O'Loughlin and Joe Burgess, but Tommy Leuluai is a doubt.

Victory for Adrian Lam's side would move them to within two points of third-placed Hull FC.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Paea, Naulago, Ellis.

Wigan Warriors (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams.