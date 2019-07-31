Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Jermaine McGillvary is set for a 300th career appearance

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield wing Jermaine McGillvary could make his 300th career appearance in Friday's game, 241 of which will have been in Giants colours.

Back-rower Oliver Roberts and half-back Oliver Russell return, with Tom Holmes and Seb Ikahihifo missing out for Simon Woolford's side.

Half-back Richie Myler is back for Leeds Rhinos following suspension, with Callum McLelland dropping out.

Winger Ash Handley is in line for his 100th Rhinos appearance.

Four years ago, these two sides met in one of Super League's most famous games which saw Ryan Hall's try secure Leeds the League Leader's Shield in the final seconds.

However, this season's meeting is more of a 'four-pointer' at the other end of the table as Leeds sit joint-bottom on 16 points while Giants are just two points and two places ahead.

The Rhinos are looking for a double over the Giants, having beaten them 38-18 in April.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Wardle, Russell, Walne, L. Senior, I. Senior, Wilson

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin