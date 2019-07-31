Super League: St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

Zeb Taia and Danny Kirmond could both return for their respective sides after injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Back-rower Zeb Taia returns from a shoulder dislocation for Super League leaders St Helens and will be available for the first time since June.

Hooker Aaron Smith and full-back Jack Welsby also come in, with Alex Walmsley, Morgan Knowles and Matty Costello dropping out.

Trinity have skipper Danny Kirmond back after his knee injury absence.

Chris Annakin retains his place while Pauli Pauli and Jordan Crowther are left out of the side.

Saints go into the game on the back of the announcement that head coach Justin Holbrook will take over Gold Coast Titans in 2020.

Wakefield have won just one of their past 10 league and cup games and have dipped into the bottom half of the table.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Welsby

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, England, Fifta, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood