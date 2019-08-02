Super League: London Broncos v Salford Red Devils

Brock Lamb played for Newcastle Knights before moving to Sydney

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Sunday, 4 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos make two changes from the squad that impressed in the victory over leaders St Helens last time out.

Sam Davis and Matty Gee are replaced in the 19 by Nathan Mason and recent signing Brock Lamb, who has joined from Sydney Roosters.

Salford Red Devils include winger Greg Johnson in their squad for the trip to the capital.

Johnson comes in to an otherwise unchanged selection from the win over Catalans Dragons in their last match.

London (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Mason, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, J Johnson, Olpherts, Lawton, Inu, Lolohea, Hastings, J Johnson.