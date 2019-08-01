Olsi Krasniqi: London Broncos props signs new two-year contract
London Broncos prop Olsi Krasniqi has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.
The 27-year-old re-joined Broncos in May on a short-term deal after spells with Salford Red Devils, Toronto Wolfpack and Bradford Bulls.
"He has fitted in well within the group," head coach Danny Ward said.
"He brings a lot of experience and is developing in a leadership role, passing his knowledge down to the younger guys."