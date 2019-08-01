Sean O'Loughlin: Wigan captain could miss the rest of the season with pectoral injury

Sean O'Loughlin has made 16 Super League appearances for Wigan Warriors so far this season

Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin could miss the rest of the season after picking up a suspected torn pectoral muscle in their win at Hull FC.

The 36-year-old came off in the first half of the Cherry and Whites' narrow 15-14 victory at the KCOM Stadium.

"It's sad news. That might be it for the rest of the year for him," head coach Adrian Lam said after the win.

"It looks like he's got a torn pec. I don't know the time frame, it may be six weeks, it may be 10 weeks."

O'Loughlin has made 16 Super League appearances for Wigan so far this season, although his most recent appearance going into Thursday's victory at Hull had come in the Warriors' win at Salford in June.

"It's a massive blow but we've probably played half the season without him," Lam added.