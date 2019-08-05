Kyle Trout: Hull KR sign Dewsbury Rams forward on short-term deal

Kyle Trout has been a regular in the Championship for the past few seasons

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed Kyle Trout from Championship side Dewsbury Rams for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old loose-forward will be eligible for the final five games of Rovers' Super League campaign.

Trout spent three years with Wakefield from 2012 and he played 25 times for the club.

"I'm really excited to get another crack at Super League. I've had a few years in the wilderness now so it's great to be back," Trout said.

"I have the opportunity now and it's up to me to take it. I want to prove some things to myself as well as everybody else, that I am good enough for this level," he added to the club website.