Women's Super League: Sophie Robinson injury forces Leeds Rhinos abandonment

Sophie Robinson scored a hat-trick try which left her with a serious leg injury

Leeds Rhinos Women winger Sophie Robinson suffered a serious leg injury that forced the abandonment of Sunday's game against York City Knights.

Robinson, 22, was injured in the act of scoring her hat-trick try to put the Rhinos 30-0 up just before half-time and was unable to move in the in-goal.

No decision has yet been made regarding a possible replay of the game.

Elsewhere, St Helens beat Wakefield 60-0, Featherstone shocked Wigan 18-16 and Castleford thrashed Bradford 50-16.

Featherstone's impressive result against Wigan was only their second league victory of the season, and Rovers had Katie Hepworth to thank for a late converted try to swing the result in their favour.

Saints were dominant against Trinity, as Emily Rudge scored four of the 11 tries in a crushing victory to lift them into second after the Rhinos postponement.

Castleford bounced back from their Challenge Cup loss by pulling away from a spirited Bulls side, helped by the dismissal of Debbie Smith for dissent.

Olivia Grace and Rhiannion Marshall both scored doubles for Lindsay Anfield's side, while Sarah Dunn also crossed twice for Bradford.

Meanwhile, Robinson's injury halted a one-sided encounter for the Challenge Cup winners against York, with Sophie Nuttall crossing twice to add to Hanna Butcher and Char Booth tries.

The winger was in good spirits despite needing surgery on Monday, tweeting her gratitude for the well-wishes she received following the injury.