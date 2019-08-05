Catalans & Warrington players face suspensions after ill-tempered game

Kenny Edwards was involved in a wide-spread incident at the game

Catalans Dragons back-rower Kenny Edwards faces a disciplinary panel hearing after he was charged with other contrary behaviour during Saturday's win against Warrington Wolves.

The 29-year-old was one of five Catalans players who will be banned after an ill-tempered game, while Wire winger Tom Lineham is also suspended.

Sam Tomkins misses three games following a Grade C punching charge.

Mika Simon, Micky McIlorum and Brayden Wiliame will all miss one game.

Simon was penalised for a headbutt, McIlorum for a high tackle and Wiliame a dangerous throw.

Edwards' citing was seen as so unique that there is no precedent, and thus it was deemed a "direct referral for consideration" was needed rather then the usual penalty notice.

Lineham's ban was for a shoulder strike.

Warrington prop Chris Hill was given a no-game penalty notice following his punching charge.

The Rugby Football League has confirmed the off-field crowd misconduct case will be assessed separately by a compliance investigation unit.