Super League: Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Luther Burrell's solitary Warrington Wolves appearance came in their 36-6 win against London Broncos on 6 July

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 8 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Luther Burrell could make his first start for Warrington Wolves when they take on Super League leaders St Helens on Thursday.

Burrell has made one appearance as a substitute since crossing codes to join the Wire from Northampton Saints.

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook makes just the one change for the short trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Captain James Roby drops out of the League Leaders' Shield winners' squad and is replaced by Matty Costello.

Warrington are without eight senior players who played against Catalans on Saturday, with Tom Lineham suspended following the ill-tempered game.

Blake Austin, Dec Patton, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Joe Philbin and Jack Hughes all miss out on the visit of Saints.

Youngsters Pat Moran and Josh Thewlis, who have both made their Super League debuts in the past two months, as well as 17-year-old Riley Dean come into the squad.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Burrell, Currie, Davis, Dean, Goodwin, Hill, Johnson, King, Livett, Mamo, Moran, Murdoch-Masila, Ratchford, Tasi, Thewlis, Walker, Westwood.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby.