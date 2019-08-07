Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Luke Briscoe will replace brother Tom after an ACL injury ended the latter's season

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Luke Briscoe comes into the Leeds Rhinos squad in place of brother Tom, who has been ruled out of for the season with an ACL knee injury.

Otherwise, Richard Agar has kept faith with the same 19-man squad.

Catalans Dragons have Kenny Edwards, Mika Simon and Brayden Wiliame available following successful appeals against suspension.

Winger Lewis Tierney, forwards Benjamin Jullien and Lambert Belmas and half-back Lucas Albert also return.

Both sides are in need of the points from this game for contrasting reasons, notably Leeds who are battling to avoid relegation with a two-point lead over bottom side London Broncos.

Catalans climbed back into the top five with Saturday's win over Warrington, although just two points separate them from Castleford in seventh - so there is little room for error with five games remaining.

Leeds (from): Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Smith, Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Casty, Edwards, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Maria, Romano, Kasiano