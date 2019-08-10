Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Ken Sio is added to the Salford squad that thrashed Super League's bottom side London Broncos 58-28 last weekend

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford are set to bring in Ryan Lannon for the Super League visit of Huddersfield after extending the back-row forward's loan from Hull KR.

Winger Ken Sio is also added to the squad that beat London Broncos last Sunday.

Huddersfield welcome back second rower Joe Wardle after missing seven games because of injury.

He replaces Aaron Murphy, who hurt his ankle in the defeat by Leeds, while Tom Holmes and Sebastine Ikahihifo come in.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Holmes, Ikahihifo, L Senior, I Senior, Joe Wardle, Wilson.