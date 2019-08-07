Tevita Satae: Hull FC sign forward from NRL side New Zealand Warriors

Tevita Satae has spent much of his time with New Zealand Warriors' NSW Cup side

Super League club Hull FC have signed forward Tevita Satae from NRL side New Zealand Warriors.

The 26-year-old joins the Yorkshire outfit with immediate effect, pending international clearance, on a deal that runs until the end of the 2021 season.

Satae, who made just 15 NRL appearances for the Warriors, was released by the club with two years left on his deal.

"He will add some size and aggression to our pack," Hull FC head coach Lee Radford told the club website.

Satae moves to the KCOM Stadium with Hull third in Super League table with five games of the regular season remaining.

"It is a timely boost to get him over for the rest of the season as we push for a play-off spot," said Radford.

Satae said the move to England is a "real chance to challenge" himself.

"I don't feel I have been given that opportunity yet so I'm determined to push on to the next level," he said.