Jacques O'Neill: Castleford Tigers hooker signs new one-year extension

Jacques O'Neill joined the Tigers academy aged 16

Hooker Jacques O'Neill has signed a one-year contract extension at Castleford Tigers to remain at the Super League club until at least 2020.

The Tigers academy graduate, 20, made his first grade debut this season against Hull KR and has since played seven top-flight games.

O'Neill, who comes from Cumbria, has also spent time on dual registration at Championship sides Halifax and Leigh.

"Every time I've played I've enjoyed it more," O'Neill said.

"This deal doesn't make me feel any more comfortable, I've just got to keep working hard and keep chasing Macca (Paul McShane) and Adz (Adam Milner) for a place in the team."