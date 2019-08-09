Ryan Atkins: Wakefield re-sign centre after nine years at Warrington

Ryan Atkins has three Grand Final runners-up medals from his nine years with Warrington

Wakefield Trinity have brought back England international centre Ryan Atkins to the club after nine years at Warrington - on an immediate deal to include the 2020 season.

Leeds-born Atkins, 33, is the fourth signing made by relegation-threatened Super League side Trinity this week.

Wigan half-back Morgan Escare and Hull prop Chris Green were followed by Halifax prop Adam Tangata.

"It's just really exciting for me to be coming back to Wakefield," said Atkins.

"They're a club I've always held close to my heart. I started my Super League career at Wakefield and enjoyed four great years there so I jumped at the chance to come back.

"Initially I thought it was for 2020 but the opportunity presented itself for me to join sooner and now I just can't wait to get started.

"I've been out injured recently but things are looking up. I see the specialist on Monday, when hopefully I get the all clear to get back on the field."

Eight-times capped Atkins, who began his career with a brief spell at Bradford Bulls, scored 165 tries in 272 appearances after joining Warrington from Trinity in 2010.

He twice helped Wire win the Challenge Cup at Wembley, scoring two tries in the 2010 final against Leeds and another in the 2012 win over the Rhinos.

He was also on the losing side at Wembley against Hull in 2016 - and played in three of Wire's four losing Grand Final sides at Old Trafford over the past seven seasons - against Leeds in 2012 and Wigan twice (in 2013 and 2016).

Trinity head coach Chris Chester said: "To get someone of Ryan's quality in at an important stage of the season is a real big boost.

"I'm really happy with all four recruits we've brought in over the last week."