Super League: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Joe Burgess is Wigan's top try-scorer this season with 14

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 16 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors will be without prop Ben Flower after he suffered a knee injury last week.

Joe Burgess has been named in the 19-man squad but is doubtful with a pectoral issue.

Warrington Wolves have Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper and Toby King back in the squad after missing the defeat by St Helens last week.

Tom Lineham returns from suspension, with the Wire naming a strong squad the week before the Challenge Cup final.

Wigan Warriors (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Warrington Wolves (from): Akauola, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Tasi, Westwood.