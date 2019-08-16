Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Adam Walne comes in as one of two changes for the Giants

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Sunday, 18 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Huddersfield will keep faith with the halves pairing of Oliver Russell and Tom Holmes in the bid to stave off relegation from Super League.

Matty English and Joe Wardle miss out, while Sam Hewitt and Adam Walne come into the squad with Giants just two points above bottom side London.

Castleford make just one change to their squad as centre Greg Minikin comes in for prop Chris Clarkson.

The Tigers have their sights on a top-five finish with four games to go.

Currently, Daryl Powell's side are one of three clubs on 26 points along with Salford - in the last play-off spot - and Catalans.

The Red Devils play Hull on Saturday, as Catalans host London.

There was no place for Giants back-rower Chester Butler, who was due to join the Giants from second-tier club Halifax at the end of the season, and linked up with the Super League club on loan for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, Jake Wardle, Russell, Holmes, Ikahihifo, Walne, Hewitt, L. Senior, I. Senior, Wilson

Castleford (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Egodo, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman